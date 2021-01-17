 Pitbull Buys A NASCAR Team - Noise11.com
Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pitbull Buys A NASCAR Team

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2021

in News

Pitbull celebrated turning 40 by becoming the new co-owner of a NASCAR racing team.

Pitbull has gone into business with Team Trackhouse and its owner, Justin Marks, revealing he’s been captivated by the stock car racing world since watching Tom Cruise’s 1990 film Days of Thunder.

“I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team,” he announced on Twitter.

“Thank you Justin Marks, (team executive) Ty Norris & (driver) Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale (Spanish expression for ‘Let’s go’)!”

Trackhouse’s star racer Suarez celebrated the news online, writing, “Welcome to the family amigo @pitbull. Daleeee!!! Big things are happening.”

And NASCAR bosses also extended a warm welcome to the musician.

“Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing,” they shared in a statement.

“We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Timomatic: Photo Ros O'Gorman Taio Cruz: Photo Ros O'Gorman DJ Havana Brown: Photo Ros O'Gorman Taio Cruz: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman Taio Cruz: Photo Ros O'Gorman Taio Cruz: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman DJ Havana Brown: Photo Ros O'Gorman DJ Havana Brown: Photo Ros O'Gorman Taio Cruz: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman DJ Havana Brown: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sues An Intern

Kanye West and his executives at fashion brand Yeezy are taking legal action against an intern who reportedly violated their non-disclosure agreement by posting confidential images on Instagram.

10 hours ago
You Me At Six photo by Daniel Harris
You Me At Six Set To Release Seventh

You Me At Six have released their seventh album ‘Suckapunch’.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Play For President Biden

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will help to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States during a star-studded TV special.

3 days ago
Shakira
Shakira Sells Music Catalogue

Shakira has sold her music publishing catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs.

4 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA

Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

4 days ago
Demi Lovato. music news, noise11.com
Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco

Demi Lovato is finally ready to lay bare her soul and reflect on the drug overdose which almost claimed her life in her candid new YouTube documentary series.

5 days ago
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Azealia Banks Shocks Fans With Vile Pet Abuse Video

Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.

6 days ago