Popstar Cody Simpson Is Now A Championship Swimmer - Noise11.com

Popstar Cody Simpson has qualified to compete in the Commonwealth Games swimming championships.

Simpson qualified second in the 100 metres butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships. He will now represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Simpson has released four album starting with ‘Paradise’ in 2012. Last month he released the fourth album ‘Cody Simpson’.

