Popstar Cody Simpson Is Now A Championship Swimmer - Noise11.com

Popstar Cody Simpson has qualified to compete in the Commonwealth Games swimming championships.
Simpson qualified second in the 100 metres butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships. He will now represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.
— Cody Simpson (@CodySimpson) May 14, 2022
Head above water. pic.twitter.com/JAGKxizM4y
— Cody Simpson (@CodySimpson) May 13, 2022
Simpson has released four album starting with ‘Paradise’ in 2012. Last month he released the fourth album ‘Cody Simpson’.
