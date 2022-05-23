 Porno For Pyros Reunite Play Their First Full Set In 24 Years - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Porno For Pyros Reunite Play Their First Full Set In 24 Years

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2022

in News

Porno For Pyros were back together for their first full show in 24 years on Sunday at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Perry Farrell formed Porno For Pyros in 1992 after the break-up of Jane’s Addiction. The band released two albums ‘Porno for Pyros’ (1993) and ‘Good God’s Urge’ (1996) before breaking up in 1998.

In 2021 Farrell alluded to new music on the way (which would explain the holes in the setlist).

Jane’s Addiction were to perform at Welcome to Rockville in Florida on the weekend but cancelled because of Dave Navarro’s Covid. Instead, Farrell resurrected the other band for the slot.

Porno For Pyros 2022 were original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Stephen Perkins (drums), Peter DiStefeno (guitar) as well as Mike Watt (for came in during the recording of the second album in 1995) on bass.

The last time Porno for Pyros performed a complete set was 17 September 1998 in Tampa, Florida.

Porno For Pyros setlist 22 May 2022

(Unknown)
Sadness (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Porno for Pyros (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Meija (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Cursed Female (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Pets (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Blood Rag (from Porno For Pyros, 1993)
Ain’t No Right (from Jane’s Addiction, Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Tahitian Moon (from Good God’s Urge, 1996)
(Unknown)
Good God’s://Urge! (from Good God’s Urge, 1996)
Mountain Song (from Jane’s Addiction, Nothing Shocking, 1988)
Stop (from Jane’s Addiction, Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

