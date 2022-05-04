 Post Malone To Be A First-Time Father - Noise11.com
Post Malone

Post Malone

Post Malone To Be A First-Time Father

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2022

in News

Post Malone is going to be a dad. In a statement to TMZ, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

Post, real name Austin Post, did not share any further details about his partner, though editors at the website insisted she isn’t a public figure.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he said of the baby news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

In addition, Post and his girlfriend reportedly hosted a baby shower in Southern California last weekend.

Post previously dated Ashlen Diaz from 2015 until 2018. It’s unclear how long he’s spent with his current partner.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Enters Into New Agreement With Universal

Drake has entered into a major new deal with bosses at Universal Music Group (UMG).

14 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Has Just Released The First ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

The first track from the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack has just been released. Check out Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

2 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Premieres New Song ‘Blossom’s Blues’

Welsh singer/songwriter Judith Owen has new music for 2020. ‘Blossom’s Blues’ is the first taste of an upcoming yet-to-be titled album which sees Judith expanding her sound to the lush jazz and blues of the 1940s and 50s.

2 days ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Is Writing A Musical

Adam Lambert is writing a musical. Lambert is in the middle of writing a host of songs for a theatre show and an accompanying concept album.

2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Key To The City of Houston

Megan Thee Stallion has been awarded the key to the city of Houston, Texas.

3 days ago
Max Riebl
Countertenor Max Riebl Dies From Cancer At Age 30

Australian Countertenor Max Riebl has died at from cancer at the age of 30.

3 days ago
Hilltop Hoods photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hilltop Hoods To Play Australia’s Arenas

Hilltop Hoods are about to head out on their biggest ever tour, playing arenas all over Australia.

3 days ago