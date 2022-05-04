Post Malone To Be A First-Time Father - Noise11.com

Post Malone is going to be a dad. In a statement to TMZ, the Circles rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

Post, real name Austin Post, did not share any further details about his partner, though editors at the website insisted she isn’t a public figure.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he said of the baby news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

In addition, Post and his girlfriend reportedly hosted a baby shower in Southern California last weekend.

Post previously dated Ashlen Diaz from 2015 until 2018. It’s unclear how long he’s spent with his current partner.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

