 President Barack Obama Debuts His Summer Playlist 2021 - Noise11.com
Barack Obama

Barack Obama

President Barack Obama Debuts His Summer Playlist 2021

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2021

in News

Barack Obama’s summer playlist features songs by Drake, Bruno Mars, Bob Dylan, and SZA.

The former United States President, 59, has unveiled the new additions to his annual list, which includes Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’, Drake’s ‘Wants and Needs’, Dylan’s ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ and SZA’s ‘Good Days’.

Alongside the list, Obama wrote on Twitter: “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

In March, Obama revealed the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and The Beatles feature on his shower playlist.

Speaking on an episode of the ‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ Spotify Original Podcast, Obama told his co-host Springsteen at the time: “I sing in the shower, I sing out of the shower.

“I am unembarrassed about singing … My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes.”

To let everyone else share in the joy, the politician shared his 44-song shower playlist on Spotify.

Nine songs by The Boss made the cut, including ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ – both the studio version and as well a live take recorded at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York – ‘My Father’s House’, ‘Born To Run’ and ‘My Hometown’.

The Fab Four also featured with ‘Come Together’ alongside Elvis Presley (‘All Shook Up’), Joni Mitchell (‘Help Me’), Sam Cooke (‘A Change Is Gonna Come’) and Public Enemy (‘Harder Than You Think’).

Obama is also a fan of Beyonce, with ‘Freedom’ appearing and her collaborator Kendrick Lamar on ‘King Kunta’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen’s DUI charge has been dropped but the singer has still copped at $500 fine and $40 in court costs for drinking in a public space.

February 25, 2021
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together

Bruce Springsteen and former U.S. leader Barack Obama have teamed up to launch a podcast series.

February 24, 2021
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Turned Down Presidential Media From trump Twice

Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former U.S. president trump twice during his time in office.

February 3, 2021
President Obama
President Barack Obama Reveals His Favourite Songs of 2020

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of naming his favourite songs of the year.

December 21, 2020
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Delivers A Tasty New Summer Playlist for 2020

President Barack Obama has unveiled his 2020 playlist with classics from Dylan, Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac, Soul from Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder and contemporary sounds of Billie Eilish, Mac Miller and Frank Ocean.

November 17, 2020
Barack Obama
Here’s Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs of 2019

Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2019 include hip-hop, country and Springsteen.

January 2, 2020
President Obama
President Barack Obama Honors Nipsy Hussle with memorial letter

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has honoured Nipsey Hussle in a letter read out at the slain rapper's Los Angeles memorial.

April 12, 2019