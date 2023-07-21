 Barack Obama Curates Some Fine Classic Rock for 2023 Summer Playlist - Noise11.com
Barack Obama Curates Some Fine Classic Rock for 2023 Summer Playlist

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2023

in News

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of curating holiday playlists with the all-new 2023 Summer Playlist revealed today.

Obama has chosen some fine classics for 2023 and has dug deep into The Rolling Stones ‘Exile On Main Street’ album for ‘Soul Survivor’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Oh Mercy’ for ‘Everything Is Broken’ as well as The Bangles, Pearl Jam, Pretenders and Jackson Browne.

Barack has diverse taste. The classic rock is mixed with country and soul. Luke Combs’ current hit ‘Fast Car’ is there, there is reggae from Toots & The Maytals and rap from Tupac.

Barack Obama’s Summer 2023 Playlist:

J Hus and Drake: “Who Told You”
SZA: “Snooze”
Pretenders: “I’ll Stand By You”
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro: “Vampiros”
Luke Combs: “Fast Car”
Tupac, Roger, & Dr. Dre: “California Love”
Leonard Cohen: “Dance Me to the End of Love (Live)”
Martha Reeves & the Vandellas: “Nowhere to Run”
Nobigdyl.: “Parabolic!”
Jorja Smith: “Try Me”
Burna Boy, 21 Savage: “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
Janet Jackson: “Got ’Til It’s Gone”
La Doña: “Penas con Pan”
The Bangles: “Walk Like an Egyptian”
The Beths: “Watching the Credits”
The War and Treaty: “That’s How Love Is Made”
The Rolling Stones: “Soul Survivor”
Aretha Franklin: “Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)”
John Coltrane: “Blue Train”
Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj: “Princess Diana”
Toots and the Maytals: “Funky Kingston”
The Righteous Brothers: “Unchained Melody”
Golden Lady: “Stevie Wonder”
Jackson Browne: “Doctor My Eyes”
Ayra Starr: “Sability”
Boygenius: “Not Strong Enough”
Otis Redding: “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay”
Bob Dylan: “Everything Is Broken”
Ella Fitzgerald: “Cry Me a River”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma: “LA Bebe (Remix”
Money Man & Babyface Ray: “Drums”
Nas: “The World Is Yours”
Four Tops: “Reach Out I’ll Be There”
Pearl Jam: “Just Breathe”
J’calm: “Tempted”
Kelela: “Contact”
Marvin Gaye: “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”
Ike & Tina Turner: “River Deep/Moutain High”
Janelle Monáe: “Only Have Eyes 42”
Ashley McBride: “The Devil I Know”
Michael Kiwanuka: “Love & Hate”

Noise11.com

