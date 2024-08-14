Obama Goes From Pop To Classics With His 2024 Summer Playlist - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama has released his annual Summer Playlist with Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley mixed with Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

President Obama has always demonstrated diversity in his life and music. The 2024 Summer playlist once again reflects that.

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist 2024

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX: “365”

Billie Eilish: “Chihiro”

Tems: “Love Me JeJe”

Artemas: “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala: “I Can’t Even Cry”

Blackstreet: “No Diggity” [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]

Enny: “Charge It”

Carminho: “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa: “What’s in the Tea?”

Hubert Sumlin / Keith Richards: “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton: “Say So” [ft. JoJo]

Cleo Sol: “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles: “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R.: “Process”

2Pac: “How Do U Want It” [ft. K-Ci & JoJo]

Sting: “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams: “Unsuffer Me”

Jill Scott: “Golden”

The Rolling Stones: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie: “My Best”

Charles Mingus: “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones: “Come Away With Me”

Common: “The People”

Etta James: “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi / Gaby Music / Dei V: “Bad Boy” [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]

Rema: “Yayo”

Bonny Light Horseman: “Old Dutch”

Willow: “Symptom of Life”

Moneybagg Yo: “Whiskey Whiskey” [ft. Morgan Wallen]

Myles Smith: “Stargazing”

Glorilla / Megan Thee Stallion: “Wanna Be”

Tyla / Gunna / Skillibeng: “Jump”

Bad Bunny / Feid: “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell: “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake: “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan: “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders: “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes: “Where Did Our Love Go”

Beyoncé: “Texas Hold ’Em”

Samara Joy: “Someone to Watch Over Me” [ft. Pasquale Grasso]

