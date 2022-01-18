Prince Estate Valued At $156 million - Noise11.com

The estate of late music icon Prince has been valued at $US156.4 million ($AUD217 million) following a lengthy legal battle.

Prince passed away in 2016 without a will, and after almost six years of assessments, all parties involved with the singer’s estate have finally agreed on its value.

The estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, originally valued it at $82.3 million (£60 million), but officials at America’s tax agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), countered that its value was $163.2 million (£119 million).

The agreement has been cleared by Prince’s heirs, meaning the process of redistributing the estate could begin as early as next month.

“It has been a long six years,” said L. Londell McMillan, lawyer for the three heirs, in the Carver County District Court in Minnesota on Friday.

The estate will be split between three of Prince’s siblings as well as the publishing company Primary Wave, who bought out the other three heirs last year.

The three siblings have faced a long legal battle to have the estate’s value settled and redistributed, with the dispute reported to have cost millions in legal fees. The paperwork declaring the agreement between Comerica and the IRS shows that the heirs were eager to settle, according to Variety.

Prince passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



