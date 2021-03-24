Prince Fans Invited To Paisley Park - Noise11.com

Prince fans have been invited to mark the fifth anniversary of the music icon’s death with a free visit to his Paisley Park compound.
Prince passed away at his Chanhassen, Minnesota estate on 21 April, 2016, and on the upcoming anniversary, officials are throwing open the doors to the superstar’s former home-turned-museum for devotees to pay their respects in the atrium.
A statement reads: “On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life.”
It adds, “Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”
Advance reservations are required to attend the special event, while an online memorial will also be available to fans unable to be there in person via https://www.paisleypark.com/.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook