QMusic Launches QMxntorship Program

QMusic has launched ‘QMxntorship’ under its Womxn in Music program with applications open now for music industry professionals to apply as mentees or paid mentors, closing Tuesday 28 July. QMxntorship is proudly supported and funded by the Queensland Government.

QMusic’s Womxn In Music program offers initiatives and events aimed to highlight and amplify the important and valuable work done by womxn in the music industry. This year’s QMxntorship initiative has been designed to support womxn in music to produce a regional tour in Far North Queensland this November.

QMxntorship 2020 will serve the needs of women with a focus on First Nations professionals and those from regional communities working as part of the mentor and mentee groups.

It serves to support emerging music professionals in Queensland’s music industry to help recover from the devastation felt by the effects of COVID-19 and safeguard a pipeline of talent for the industry’s future.

QMxntorship will see eight Queensland early to mid-career professionals paired with paid industry leading mentors and is aimed at Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander womxn and those residing in regional and remote communities. The team of mentees will create and deliver the tour for November 2020, planning the events circuit, developing budgets, booking venues and artists and managing events.

These key roles will help develop learnings and skills within the industry, share First Nations storytelling, and help introduce more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander managers and music industry professionals into the music community.

Funding for QMxntorship is via the Advancing Women in Business initiative from the Department of Small Business, Employment and Training. This initiative supports and encourages more womxn to start and grow their own business and attain positions of leadership.

QMusic will work with regional councils and arts networks to deliver QMxntorship.

Applications are open now and will close at 11:59pm (AEST), Tuesday 28 Jul

