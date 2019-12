Queen’s Roger Taylor has received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s annual New Years Honours list.

Taylor received his award for his services to music.

In other awards, Mike Pender of The Searchers and Billy Ocean was awarded the CBE. Sir Elton John received the Companion of Honour for services to music and charity.

Olivia Newton-John was also made a Dame.

