R.I.P. George Frayne, Commander Cody of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen at 77 - Noise11.com

George Frayne, the Commander Cody in 70s Country Rock act Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen has died at age 77.

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen were best known for their US Top 10 cover of ‘Hot Rod Lincoln’ in 1971. The song reached no 7 in Canada and no 45 in Australia.

Frayne formed Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen in 1967. The band took its name from the 1950 film character Commander Cody and one of its episodes ‘Lost Planet Airmen’.

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen disbanded in 1976. Frayne recorded as Commander Cody as a solo artist releasing his last studio album ‘Dopers, Drunks and Everyday Losers’ in 2009.

