R.I.P. INXS Manager C.M. Murphy - Noise11.com

INXS manager C.M. Murphy has died at the age of 66. He was suffering from Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Chris (C.M.) Murphy managed INXS from 1979 to 1995 and from 2008 to 2012. He also managed Models in the 1980s. His company Murphy Media Academy (MMA) was started by his father Mark Murphy in Wollongong in 1960. Mark died when Chris was 16. Chris took over the running of the company with his mother.

C.M. Murphy took over the management of INXS in 1979 from Gary Morris who also managed Midnight Oil and decided to concentrate on The Oils. Murphy brokered a direct signing with US label ATCO, bypassing the Australian company and in 1983 set-up an MMA office in New York.

In 1984 Murphy took over management of Models and refocused the band with their commercial sound that generated hits like ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight’ and ‘Barbados’.

In 1988 Murphy founded rooArt Records. The label acts included You Am I, Ratcat, The Hummingbirds, Wendy Matthews and Screaming Jets.

In 2001 Murphy started Petrol Records and released curated World Music albums.

Murphy’s latest project was the recently announced INXS musical with Michael Cassel Group. Murphy and Cassel started work developing the musical to take the music of INXS to a new level for future generations.

Chris died at his residence Sugar Beach Ranch in Ballina, New South Wales.

