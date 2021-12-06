R.I.P. John Miles at 72 - Noise11.com

John Miles, best known for the 1976 hit ‘Music’, has died at the age of 72.

‘Music’ reached no 3 in the UK and no 38 in Australia. In the UK he also had three other hits with ‘Highfly’ (no 17, 1975), ‘Slowdown’ (no 10, 1976) and ‘Remember Yesterday’ (1976). ‘Slowdown’ was his biggest US hit peaking at no 34 in 1976. The song also featured in the 1979 Ali McGraw movie ‘Players’.

Over the years Miles made appearances on Jimmy Page ‘Outrider’, Joe Cocker’s ‘Night Calls’ and the Alan Parsons Project albums Tales of Mystery and Imagination (1976), Pyramid (1978), Stereotomy (1985), and Gaudi (1987), as well as on the Eric Woolfson album Freudiana (1990).

In a statement Alan Parsons said, I am hugely saddened by the news that my good friend and musical genius John has passed. I am so very proud to have worked with him on some of the greatest vocal performances ever recorded, including of course Music, which as well as being a big hit internationally, became an anthem for the hugely popular “Night Of The Proms” concerts. Whenever I invited John to sing on the Alan Parsons Project albums he always delivered magical and sensitive renditions. He will be greatly missed not only by his many friends and associates but also by the millions of fans who recognize his amazing talent. You will be missed

In 2017 John Miles was given an outstanding contribution award at the Progressive Rock Awards.

John died after a long illness. He is survived by wife of almost 50 years Eileen and son John Miles Jr.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



