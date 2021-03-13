 R.I.P. Melbourne Guitarist Dion Hirini - Noise11.com
R.I.P. Melbourne Guitarist Dion Hirini

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2021

in News

Melbourne guitarist Dion Hirini died suddenly overnight from a heart condition on his way back from a gig.

Dion was scheduled to perform with Debra Byrne tonight in Moonee Ponds. Debra has posted “my dear friend Dion Hirini RIP”

my dear friend Dion Hirini RIP❤️

Posted by Debra Anne Byrne on Friday, 12 March 2021

Simon Myers of Memo Music Hall has also paid tribute to Dion. “We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Dion Hirini.

“Dion was one of the most wonderful people you could ever hope to meet in life – a kind and gentle soul who brought happiness to the lives of so many people, be it with his smile, laugh, voice or guitar. Words cannot describe how sorely he will be missed.

“Our thoughts and love are with Lisa and family”.

We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Dion Hirini.
Dion was one of the most wonderful people you…

Posted by Memo Music Hall on Friday, 12 March 2021

Dion was New Zealand born then raised in outback Australia. He made Melbourne his home. Dion worked with Vika Bull of ‘At Last The Etta James Story’ as well as 10 years with Vika and Linda Bull who dubbed him “the third sister”.

Dion has also played with Paul Kelly, Vanessa Amorosi, Kasey Chambers and Tina Arena.

I took many photos of this man last night at what would turn out to be the last time I would see him. I choose to post…

Posted by Scott Kingman on Friday, 12 March 2021

