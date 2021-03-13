R.I.P. Melbourne Guitarist Dion Hirini - Noise11.com

Melbourne guitarist Dion Hirini died suddenly overnight from a heart condition on his way back from a gig.

Dion was scheduled to perform with Debra Byrne tonight in Moonee Ponds. Debra has posted “my dear friend Dion Hirini RIP”

Simon Myers of Memo Music Hall has also paid tribute to Dion. “We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Dion Hirini.

“Dion was one of the most wonderful people you could ever hope to meet in life – a kind and gentle soul who brought happiness to the lives of so many people, be it with his smile, laugh, voice or guitar. Words cannot describe how sorely he will be missed.

“Our thoughts and love are with Lisa and family”.

Dion was New Zealand born then raised in outback Australia. He made Melbourne his home. Dion worked with Vika Bull of ‘At Last The Etta James Story’ as well as 10 years with Vika and Linda Bull who dubbed him “the third sister”.

Dion has also played with Paul Kelly, Vanessa Amorosi, Kasey Chambers and Tina Arena.

Sad to hear of the sudden passing of talented guitarist Dion Hirini, a constant presence on the Melbourne music scene whose skills lifted & inspired us. Condolences to his family & friends #RIP #DionHiriri — Ross Wilson (@rosswilsonmusic) March 13, 2021

So sad to hear the news of Dion Hirini passing yesterday. Wonderful guitarist and such a warm hearted fella. A big loss. Shall see you at the Tangi bro. — David Bridie (@dbridie) March 13, 2021

I took many photos of this man last night at what would turn out to be the last time I would see him. I choose to post… Posted by Scott Kingman on Friday, 12 March 2021

