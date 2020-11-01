 R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James - Noise11.com
R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2020

Australian singer and musician Rockwell T. James (Ronnie Peel) has passed away.

In 1971 he was bass player for Thunderclap Newman in the UK alongside Jimmy McCulloch on guitar. McCulloch would go on to become a member of Paul McCartney’s Wings.

Ronnie was a one-time member of The La De Das between 1973 and 1975. He then went solo as Rockwell T James.

His one and only album was produced by Garth Porter of Sherbet. The single ‘Roxanne’ reached no 46 in Sydney and no 26 in Melbourne in 1976. The song was co-written by Peel with Garth Porter and Tony Mitchell of Sherbet.

The album featured appearances from the Sherbet members, Kevin Borich, Ted Mulry and Cheetah.

There was also a 1968 single ‘Love Power’.

Most recently, Ronnie was a member of John Paul Young’s All-Stars.

