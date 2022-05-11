R.I.P. The iPod - Noise11.com

Apple has decided the discontinue its revolutionary iPod effective immediately.

Stocks of the music storage device will remain on sale until current stock is sold but no more iPods will be manufactured.

The current iPod Touch was last updated in 2019. It is basically an iPhone without a phone which is basically obsolete because why have an iPhone without a phone when you can have a phone?

The first iPod was released in 2001. Over the years it was upgraded, expanded, there were new models such as the Nano, the Shuffle and finally the Touch.

Today the need for music storage on a drive is irrelevant to most because of streaming. Every iPhone is an iPod anyway but the iPod was never a phone.

iTunes gave way to Apple music and now the iPod has given way to the iPhone.

R.I.P. iPod, you served us well.

