Apple Take Over The Super Bowl Entertainment And Product Place IN Rihanna - Noise11.com

Apple Take Over The Super Bowl Entertainment And Product Place IN Rihanna

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2022

in News

Well hello product placement. The NFL has sold out to Apple and ROC Nation and the Super Bowl entertainment has now been renamed Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apple has chosen ROC Nation artist Rhianna for the half time entertainment. It is an about face for the American pop star after she turned down at 2019 appearance at the Super Bowl in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Great Super Bowl performances include Stevie Wonder (1999), The Rolling Stones (2006), Lady Gaga (2017), U2 (2002), Madonna (2012), Michael Jackson (1993) and Prince (2007).

The 2023 event will be held in Glendale, Arizona on 12 February 2023.

