The Beatles Tease Upcoming Announcement - Noise11.com

There is more movement in The Beatles camp with a cryptic tease added to The Beatles official website over the past few hours.

The post on socials simply says “There will be an answer” (lyrics from the song ‘Let It Be’) followed by four blank squares positioned exactly as per the cover of ‘Let It Be’ with a Disney+ logo at the bottom suggesting that finally the original ‘Let It Be’ movie may finally be released to at least the Disney+ streaming.

Peter Jackson’s 2021 ‘Get Back’ epic was made using the original footage filmed by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the 1970 Beatles ‘Let It Be’ movie documentary. The original movie ran for 80 minutes compared to Jackson’s 468 minutes.

‘Let It Be’ premiered in New York on May 17, 1970 and in London one week later. In 1981 it was released for home video on VHS, Betamax and LaserDisc but has never gone to DVD/Blu-Ray or streaming (at this stage).

When the ‘Let It Be’ box set was first announced and then the Blu-Ray edition of Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ it was rumoured that the original ‘Let It Be’ movie would be part of both packages, but neither eventuated.

In 2019 The Beatles company Apple Corps did promise that the original ‘Let It Be’ would eventually be released. This is the first suggestion since 2019 that it may be imminent.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

