 The Beatles Tease Upcoming Announcement - Noise11.com
Let It Be movie The Beatles

Let It Be movie The Beatles

The Beatles Tease Upcoming Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2024

in News

There is more movement in The Beatles camp with a cryptic tease added to The Beatles official website over the past few hours.

The post on socials simply says “There will be an answer” (lyrics from the song ‘Let It Be’) followed by four blank squares positioned exactly as per the cover of ‘Let It Be’ with a Disney+ logo at the bottom suggesting that finally the original ‘Let It Be’ movie may finally be released to at least the Disney+ streaming.

Peter Jackson’s 2021 ‘Get Back’ epic was made using the original footage filmed by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the 1970 Beatles ‘Let It Be’ movie documentary. The original movie ran for 80 minutes compared to Jackson’s 468 minutes.

‘Let It Be’ premiered in New York on May 17, 1970 and in London one week later. In 1981 it was released for home video on VHS, Betamax and LaserDisc but has never gone to DVD/Blu-Ray or streaming (at this stage).

When the ‘Let It Be’ box set was first announced and then the Blu-Ray edition of Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ it was rumoured that the original ‘Let It Be’ movie would be part of both packages, but neither eventuated.

In 2019 The Beatles company Apple Corps did promise that the original ‘Let It Be’ would eventually be released. This is the first suggestion since 2019 that it may be imminent.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Rose Tattoo Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Digs Into The Back Catalogue To Perform Rarities

When Richard Clapton play a Festival we get the concentrated Best of show. When he performs his own shows we get the deeper dive into a remarkable 50+ year career.

20 hours ago
Abba
Benny From ABBA Performs ‘Waterloo’ for Pianos in Europe

Benny from ABBA performed a piano only version of the ABBA classic ‘Waterloo’ on a piano in Stockholm, synched to pianos in London, Berlin and Warsaw.

3 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson
Metallica Perform Elton John’s Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding’ At Gershwin Prize Night

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin are the recipients of the Gershwin Prize for 2024 and Metallica came out literally to sing their praises.

3 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert To Be Released On DVD

The music video edition of Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be released on DVD through Ambition in June.

5 days ago
Beach Boys Disney doco
Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere ‘The Beach Boys’ documentary with new interviews and never before seen footage.

6 days ago
Sir Tim Rice, music news, noise11.com
Sir Tim Rice On The ‘Miserable’ Lyrics of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

Sir Tim Rice has criticised the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for their "miserable" and "me, me, me" lyrics.

6 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite photo by Rory Doyle
Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite To Tour Australia

Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Australia again.

7 days ago