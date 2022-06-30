R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison - Noise11.com

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has been given a 30 year sentence with no less than 25 years for sex offences, some with children.

The 55-year old pervert was convicted in 2021 for abuse that goes back to the 1990s. He will be at least 80 before he is released.

Kelly’s perverted lifestyle had been known for decades. He was first sued in 1997 on sexual battery and sexual harassment charges of a woman who was a minor when the incidences took place.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly announced Kelly’s sentence in Brooklyn. The trail took five weeks. The court heard from victims who told how Kelly preyed on them. One victim told of how Kelly broke me spirit. “I literally wished I could die because of how he made me feel,” she said. Kelly never took the stand.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was best known for his hits ‘Bump n Grind’, ‘I’m Your Angel’ and ‘I Believe I Can Fly’.

