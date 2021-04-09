 Rage Against The Machine Bump Tour Again Into 2022 - Noise11.com
Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine Bump Tour Again Into 2022

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 9, 2021

in News

Rage Against The Machine have postponed their reunion tour into 2022.

The band issued a statement through its social media platforms saying “The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year. Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack”

Rage Against The Machine announced their reunion in February 2020 just weeks before the world shut down with Covid. The tour was meant to start in El Paso in Mark 2020. It was initially postponed to the summer of 2021 and now bumped to 2022.

The new dates are:

Public Service Announcement Tour spring 2022 dates:
March 31 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
April 2 — Las Cruces, New Mexico @ Pan American Center
April 4 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 6 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 30 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 2 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum
May 7 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 13 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 9 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec*
July 19 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 21 — Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
July 25 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 3 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

