Rage Against The Machine Bump Tour Again Into 2022 - Noise11.com

Rage Against The Machine have postponed their reunion tour into 2022.

The band issued a statement through its social media platforms saying “The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year. Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack”

The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year. Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack pic.twitter.com/5ywibk7x4H — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) April 8, 2021

Rage Against The Machine announced their reunion in February 2020 just weeks before the world shut down with Covid. The tour was meant to start in El Paso in Mark 2020. It was initially postponed to the summer of 2021 and now bumped to 2022.

The new dates are:

Public Service Announcement Tour spring 2022 dates:

March 31 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

April 2 — Las Cruces, New Mexico @ Pan American Center

April 4 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 6 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 30 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

May 7 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 13 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 18 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 9 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec*

July 19 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 21 — Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

July 25 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 3 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments