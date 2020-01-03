Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Head Up Coachella 2020

Coachella revealed their 2020 lineup with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The festival will take place in Indio, California on the weekends of April 10 – 12 and 17 – 19, with identical lineups both weeks.

Rage Against The Machine will headline the Friday nights, playing their first shows since 2011. Frank Ocean has been off the live stage since 2017 as well.

Australia is really putting its best foot forward, sending an awesome contingent of Sampa The Great, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Amyl and the Sniffers, Flume and The Chats.

The remainder of the lineup is filled with a mix of modern juggernauts and iconic throwbacks.

Other notable inclusions include Duck Sauce – a collaboration of Canadian DJ A-Trak and Armand Van Helden – who haven’t been active since 2013. You’ll also find Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, indie-pop queen Lana Del Rey and singer of the catchiest songs ever written, Carly Rae Jepsen.

The full lineup is:

(Sandy) Alex G, 100 gecs, 21 Savage, 88rising’s Double Happiness, Adam Port, Alec Benjamin, Ali Gatie, Altın Gün, Amber Mark, Amyl and the Sniffers, Anitta, ANNA, Anna Calvi, Ari Lennox, Aya Nakamura, BADBADNOTGOOD, Banda MS, beabadoobee, Beach Bunny, Beach Goons, Bedouin, Big Sean, Big Wild, BIGBANG, Bishop Briggs, black midi, Black Pumas, Black Coffee, BROCKHAMPTON, Calvin Harris, Caribou, Cariño, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cashmere Cat, Channel Tres, Charli XCX, Chelsea Cutler, Chicano Batman, Chris Liebing, City Girls, Code Orange, Conan Gray, Crumb, Cuco, DaBaby, Damian Lazarus, Daniel Caesar, Danny Elfman, Daphni, Dave, Denzel Curry, Detlef, Disclosure, Dixon, DJ Koze, DJ Lord, Doja Cat, Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce, Duke Dumont, Ed Maverick, ela minus, Ellen Allien, Emo Nite, Emotional Oranges, Epik High, Erick Morillo, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim, FKA twigs, Floating Points, Flume, Fontaines D.C., Frank Ocean, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Friendly Fires, GG Magree, girl in red, Giselle Woo & The Night Owls, GRiZ, Guy Laliberté, Hatsune Miku, Hayden James, Hot Chip, IDLES, Inner Wave, J.I.D, Jai Wolf, Jayda G, Jessie Reyez, Joji, Kim Petras, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Koffee, Kruder & Dorfmeister, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Kyle Watson, Kynda Black, L’Impératrice, Lana Del Rey, Lane 8, Lauren Daigle, Ленинград (Leningrad), Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert, Lost Kings, Louis The Child, Luttrell, Madeon, Malaa, Mannequin Pussy, Mariah the Scientist, Marina, Masego, Matoma, Megan Thee Stallion, Melé, MIKA, Monolink, Mura Masa, NIKI, Nilüfer Yanya, Noname, Olivia O’Brien, Omar Apollo, ONYVAA, Orville Peck, Pabllo Vittar, Paco Osuna, Peggy Gou, Pink Sweat$, Princess Nokia, PUP, Rage Against the Machine, Raveena, Rex Orange County, Rich Brian, Roddy Ricch, Run The Jewels, Sahar Z, Sama’, Sampa The Great, Sara Landry, Sasha Sloan, Satori, SebastiAn, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Skegss, SLANDER, Sleaford Mods, slowthai, Snail Mail, Steve Lacy, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Tchami, Testpilot, The Chats, The Comet Is Coming, The HU, The Martinez Brothers, The Murder Capital, The Regrettes, Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Tiga, TNGHT, TOKiMONSTA, Travis Scott, Viagra Boys, VNSSA, Weyes Blood, Whipped Cream, Yaeji, YBN Cordae and YUNGBLUD.

The weekend of April 10 – 12 has already sold out, but you can click here for instructions on how to get tickets to the weekend of April 17 – 19.

Check out Rage Against The Machine live in 2010

Australia’s Sampa The Great will be a must-see

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments