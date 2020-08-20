Rare Rory Gallagher and Jerry Lee Lewis Stones Cover To Be Released

An unused track from the 1973 London Sessions by Jerry Lee Lewis featuring Rory Gallagher will surface on the upcoming ‘The Best of Rory Gallagher’.

Gallagher and Lewis performed The Rolling Stones ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ for the show turned into a album but the song didn’t make the final release.

The track also features Peter Frampton on guitar, Albert Lee on guitar and Kenney Jones from The Faces on percussion.

The comprehensive compilation includes Rory’s most iconic songs compiled from across his recording career, including tracks from Rory’s seminal first band “Taste” (1969) through to his final studio album “Fresh Evidence” (1990).

Rory Gallagher died in 1995 at age 47.

