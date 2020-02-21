 Rascal Flatts Split Took A Lot Of Consideration - Noise11.com
Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts Split Took A Lot Of Consideration

by Music-News.com on February 21, 2020

in News

Country music stars Rascal Flatts faced a “very tough decision” to retire as a trio because the love they share for one another is stronger than ever.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus recently announced they would be calling it quits as a band after a farewell tour this summer (20), and the singers are keen to make it clear the upcoming split isn’t due to any in-fighting.

Asked about the social media rumours during a special Country Music Association event in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, DeMarcus assured fans, “That’s really not the case. We love each other, probably more now than we ever did when we first started. We just got to this point in the road where it’s forking and we’re entering new seasons of our lives.”

He added, “This is a decision that we didn’t reach lightly. It was a very tough decision and is going to be a very sad, bittersweet year, but it’s something we think is the best for our lives right now. We still all get along. We didn’t arrive in separate vehicles.”

Rascal Flatts are set to begin their final run of shows in June, and they are already dreading the waterworks that will inevitably occur during their last scheduled concert, which will take place in Nashville in October.

“It’s going to be really, really sad and it’s going to be emotional,” DeMarcus shared. “This time next year when there’s no tour planned and I can’t look over to my right and see my cousin (Gary) and Joe Don standing next to me, it’s going to be (tough)…

“This has been the (biggest) part of my life for most of my adult life. So it’s going to be a really sad thing. That’s all I can say.”

Sharing his thanks to fans for their 20 years of support, Rooney added, “We’ve been one of the fortunate ones to do this for a very long time. It’ll be so bittersweet to play that last note on guitar and hear that last note down low on bass, hear Gary hit the stratosphere.

“There’s so much love and so much appreciation for everything we’ve gotten to do. It’s going to be an exciting year. It’s going to be a heavy year. It’s going to be, I think, an amazing journey this year of all the years we’ve been together. And I don’t know how I’m gonna feel (at the final show)… There’s a lot to be thankful for.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Prince
Prince Estate Reveals Next Round of Reissues

The next round of Prince reissues will be 2001’s ‘The Rainbow Children’ and 2002’s ‘One Nite Alone’.

3 hours ago
A-ha
Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha Hasn’t Formed An Opinion of Billie Eilish’s Bond Song Yet

Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha says he has only heard Billy Eilish’s new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ once and really hasn’t formed an opinion of it yet.

4 hours ago
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Gwen Stefani Cancels Four Vegas Shows

Gwen Stefani has cancelled four Las Vegas shows without explanation.

16 hours ago
Whitesnake
Whitesnake and Scorpions Play Their First Shows of 2020 In Melbourne

Both Whitesnake and Scorpions reactivated in Australia on Wednesday (19 February) playing their first shows for 2020.

23 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Bon Jovi Release New Song ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi have just popped out the first single off their next album ‘Bon Jovi:2020’. Listen to ‘Limitless’.

24 hours ago
Queen + Adam Lambert Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Queen + Adam Lambert Reign (and Rain) Over Melbourne #REVIEW

Adam Lambert is the perfect frontman for Queen. Freddie Mercury was a pop star fronting a rock band. Pop on Rock. That’s why Roger Rodgers didn’t work. It was Rock on Rock.

1 day ago
John Prine
John Prine Bluesfest Performance Cancelled Due To Illness

Songwriting legend John Prine has cancelled his Bluesfest performance on doctors advice.

1 day ago