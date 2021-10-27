Reckless Records Designs T’s For Ausmusic T-Shirt Day - Noise11.com

You can honor Australian artists in Australian T-Shirt Day with a round of releases from Scot Crawford’s new Reckless Records.

Reckless Records, James Reyne, Boom Crash Opera, The Poor, Angry Anderson, and Palace of The King are supporting Ausmusic T-Shirt Day with $15 from every T-Shirt going to Support Act.

“It just seems the right thing to do,” says Reckless Records’ Scot Crawford. “The number of enquiries we have had about a T-shirt with the Palm Tree design on it has been overwhelming, so all of the acts got together to produce a Reckless Records range just for Ausmusic T-Shirt day.”

Grab them here.

https://recklessrecords.bandtshirts.com.au

Band manager and concert promoter Scot Crawford launched the new record label Reckless last week with new music coming soon from James Reyne, The Poor, Palace Of The King, Angry Anderson, and Rose Tattoo.

