 Its No Surprise Slash Chose Rose Tattoo For His Next Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Slash. image by Ros O'Gorman

Slash. image by Ros O'Gorman

Its No Surprise Slash Chose Rose Tattoo For His Next Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2023

in News

Slash will head back to Australia in 2024 with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and it is not a surprise at all that Rose Tattoo have been chosen to open the shows.

Slash is a huge Rose Tattoo fan. Guns N’ Roses covered Rose Tattoo’s ‘Nice Boys’ on the ‘G N’ R Lies’ EP of 1988. ‘G N’ R Lies’ was released on 29 November, 1988, the year after the debut Gunners album ‘Appetite for Destruction’.

The original ‘Nice Boys’ from Rose Tattoo was the second tracks on The Tatts debut album recorded in Sydney a decade earlier in 1978.

Guns N’ Roses have welcome Angry Anderson on stage numerous times in Australia to play the song live with them. Angry sang it with GN’R in 2017 in Sydney, in 2013 in Melbourne and Brisbane and in Sydney and Auckland in 2007.

Driving Rain (Slash, Living The Dream, 2018)
My Antidote (Slash, Living The Dream, 2018)
Shots Fired (from Slash, Apocalyptic Love, 2012)
Halo (from Slash, Apocalyptic Love, 2012)
Back From Cali (from Slash, 2010)
Spirit Love (from Slash, 4, 2022)
The River Is Rising (from Slash, 4, 2022)
Whatever Gets You By (from Slash, 4, 2022)
Always on the Run (Lenny Kravitz cover) (Todd Kerns on vocals)
Shadow Life (from World On Fire, 2014)
Starlight (from Slash, 2010)
Speed Parade (from Slash’s Snakepit, Ain’t Life Grand, 2000)
April Fool (from Slash, 4, 2022)
Fill My World (from Slash, 4, 2022)
The Path Less Followed (from Slash, 4, 2022)
Doctor Alibi (from Slash, 2010)
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)(Elton John cover)
Nothing to Say (from Slash, 2010)
You’re a Lie (from Slash, Apocalyptic Love, 2012)
World on Fire (from World On Fire, 2014)

Encore:
Anastasia (from Slash, Apocalyptic Love, 2012)

SLASH FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS:
The River Is Rising – Rest Of The World Tour ‘24
With Special Guests The Struts & Rose Tattoo
Tour Dates:

Thursday 22 February 2024 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sunday 25 February 2024 – Riverstage, Brisbane
Tuesday 27 February – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

General tickets on sale: Friday 3rd November @ 12pm local time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

