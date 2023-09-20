 Rose Tattoo Postpone All 2023 Shows Because Of Angry Anderson’s Health Issues - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angry Anderson, Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose Tattoo Postpone All 2023 Shows Because Of Angry Anderson’s Health Issues

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2023

in News

All upcoming Rose Tattoo shows for the 2023 Southern Stars Australian tour have been postponed until 2023 while singer Angry Anderson rests up with health issues.

In a statement, Rose Tattoo posted:

Rose Tattoo have been tearing it up on their Southern Stars ‘23 Australian Tour with The Poor in August and early September.

Unfortunately, the tour will now be postponed until 2024!

“Dearest Brothers and Sisters, It weighs heavy on me to have to write this message to you but I have no other choice, due to medical reasons I need to take time out to have several issues attended to, so we are having to re-schedule all our gig dates for the remainder of this year, we are planning on being back from January 2024, so those of you that have already bought tix to our shows be assured that if you hang onto to them they will be honoured next year; much love to those of you that have messaged asking about my welfare, your concern is greatly appreciated, my medical issues are not life threatening but need to be addressed sooner than later to avoid serious consequences down the track. all going well they say I’ll bounce back bigger and better!?..well better anyway! So, the Gods willing, we’ll see ya’s in the new year, much love and light to you all.” Ango.

Current tickets will be honoured for re-scheduled dates. For refunds, please contact point of purchase.

New dates for 2024 will be announced soon!

Rose Tattoo began the Southern Stars tour in Tasmania in June with The Poor.

