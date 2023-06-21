Angry Anderson Anoints Next Rose Tattoo Tour ‘Southern Sons’ - Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo will head out again around Australia with the newly anointed ‘Southern Sons’ tour.

Angry Anderson updated fans with, “Brothers and Sisters, the next adventure, on the Rose Tattoo journey, will be under the banner of the Southern Stars, that is to say, the stellar constellation that has come to represent our great Southern Land and that which is represented on the flag that flew over the Eureka Stockade. The stars are, of course, representing Australia on our national flag.

“Those of you of the truly faithful will already know that I have long held this particular flag in the highset esteem; I have, on many occasions, over the years invoked the spirit of Eureka by referring to that ‘sacred Hillock’ just outside the town of Ballarat in our state of Victoria and of the those that died there in defence of “our rights and liberties”.

“I have written lyrics, for Rose Tattoo songs, that speak of the historical value and significance of that momentous occasion in our history, speaking historically there was great brightness in that glorious moment and also a sad darkness in the days that followed but I have chosen to only highlight the glory.

“Our next tour will be under the banner of our Southern Stars, a flag, an idea and a legacy that is dear to my heart.

So, Brothers and Sisters, “let freedom’s flame burn so bright that all the world will see”.

The Poor will open for The Tatts.

Rose Tattoo kick off the Southern Sons tour on 25 June 2023 in Ulverstone, Tasmania.

‘Southern Stars’ was also the name of their fourth Rose Tattoo album. ‘Southern Stars’ was released 10 October 1984.

Rose Tattoo had undergone a major line-up change by the time ‘Southern Sons’ was released. Only Angry Anderson and Geordie Leach from the original line-up remained. The new members were new members Greg Jordon (slide/lead guitar), John Meyer (guitar) and Scott Johnston (drums).

‘Southern Sons’ was also the last album for Rose Tattoo on Alberts and their last album produced by Vanda & Young.

Despite evolving from the punk origins of the first album to the more American sounding AOR, ‘Southern Sons’ managed the hit single ‘I Wish’, peaking at number 32 in 1984.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

