 Reclink Community Cup Is Back On For 2022 - Noise11.com
Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Reclink Community Cup Is Back On For 2022

by Noise11.com on April 28, 2022

in News

The Reclink Community Cup will be back in 2022.

Here is the official statement:

After a long two-year off-field break, Melbourne’s widely adored charity footy match, the Reclink Community Cup, returns to Victoria Park, Abbotsford on Sunday 19 June 2022.

A cornerstone event in Melbourne’s cultural calendar and a crucial contribution to charity Reclink Australia’s annual fundraising efforts, this year’s instalment marks the 26th iteration of the hottest head-to-head in town between community radio giants, the mighty Megahertz (Triple R 102.7FM & PBS 106.7FM) and the rugged Rock Dogs (musicians).

The annual family-friendly, dog-friendly showdown is Reclink Australia‘s largest fundraising event and is subject to standard t’s and c’s and the following conditions of entry.

Tickets on sale Wednesday 11 May 2022.

We look forward to seeing you there!

P.S. Keep an eye out on our website and social media for further details including event theme, band announcements and activity programme.

To help your community visit reclink.org and donate today. Donations are tax-deductible, so for those of you who make special donations at tax time, please consider Reclink this year.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Reclink Community Cup Melbourne 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Kasey Chambers
Gippsland Country Music Festival Sets Its 2023 Date

The Gippsland Country Music Festival will take place on 23 April 2023.

33 mins ago
Cruel Intentions Australian cast
Cruel Intentions Australian Cast Revealed

The Australian cast of Cruel Intentions has been announced. Kirby Burgess will be Kathryn, Drew Weston as Sebastian, Francine Cain as Cecile, Kelsey Halge as Annette, Euan Fistrovic Doige as Blaine, and Joseph Spanti as Greg with Rishab Kern as Ronald and Fem Belling as Mrs Caldwell.

1 day ago
Grinspoon
Michael Chugg To Stage One For Lismore, One From The Heart

Chugg Entertainment will present the One From The Heart fundraiser for Lismore on 15 May headlined by Lismore’s own Grinspoon and Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly, Jon Stevens, Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, Daryl Braithwaite, Darlinghurst and The Buckleys.

1 day ago
The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers Lock In The Rest 2022 On Tour

The Wolfe Brothers will kick off their ‘Startin’ Something’ Australia tour in April and keep the shows coming until mid-November.

1 day ago
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Joins the BIGSOUND Management Committee

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND event will be live and in-person for the first time since 2019 this year with a new face, singer songwriter Thelma Plum.

2 days ago
Icehouse - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Michael Paynter Sits Out The Perth Icehouse Gig

Icehouse had a slight setlist adjustment when they played Perth on Saturday minus Michael Paynter. Michael tested positive for Covid and was unable to travel to Perth for the show.

3 days ago
Spectrum Testimonial
Gil Matthews Latest Bake-off is the Spectrum Indelible Murtceps ‘Testimonial’

Gil Matthews has given The Spectrum/Indelible Murtceps album ‘Testimonial’ a long overdue make-over on the 2022 edition is now out of the oven (literally).

5 days ago