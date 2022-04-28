Reclink Community Cup Is Back On For 2022 - Noise11.com

The Reclink Community Cup will be back in 2022.

Here is the official statement:

After a long two-year off-field break, Melbourne’s widely adored charity footy match, the Reclink Community Cup, returns to Victoria Park, Abbotsford on Sunday 19 June 2022.

A cornerstone event in Melbourne’s cultural calendar and a crucial contribution to charity Reclink Australia’s annual fundraising efforts, this year’s instalment marks the 26th iteration of the hottest head-to-head in town between community radio giants, the mighty Megahertz (Triple R 102.7FM & PBS 106.7FM) and the rugged Rock Dogs (musicians).

The annual family-friendly, dog-friendly showdown is Reclink Australia‘s largest fundraising event and is subject to standard t’s and c’s and the following conditions of entry.

Tickets on sale Wednesday 11 May 2022.

We look forward to seeing you there!

P.S. Keep an eye out on our website and social media for further details including event theme, band announcements and activity programme.

To help your community visit reclink.org and donate today. Donations are tax-deductible, so for those of you who make special donations at tax time, please consider Reclink this year.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

