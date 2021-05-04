Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalogue For $US140 Million - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest act to sell off their catalogue. Hipgnosis Songs has reportedly paid $140 million for the catalogue.
The sale is a huge financial win for Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, who wrote the bulk of the songs.
In the USA the hits of Red Hot Chili Peppers are:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Under The Bridge (no 2, 1991)
Dani California (no 6, 2006)
Scar Tissue (no 9, 1999)
Otherside (no 14, 2000)
Soul To Squeeze (no 22, 1993)
Snow (Hey Oh) (no 22, 2006)
By The Way (no 34, 2002)
The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie (no 38, 2011)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Hit Albums are:
Stadium Arcadium (no 1, 2006)
By The Way (no 2, 2002)
I’m With You (no 2, 2011)
The Getaway (no 2, 2016)
Blood Sugar Sex Magik (no 3, 1991)
Californication (no 3, 1999)
One Hot Minute (no 4, 1995)
Hipgnosis Songs is also the company that recently acquired the catalogues of Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Blondie, Chrissie Hynde and Barry Manilow.
