 Red Hot Summer Begins To Stimulate Regional Economies - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer (photo supplied Duane McDonald)

Red Hot Summer Begins To Stimulate Regional Economies

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 9, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The Red Hot Summer tour will take place in Western Australia this weekend with the first WA show set for Sandalford Wines in Swan Valley on Saturday.

This weekend Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Diesel and Chris Cheney continue to trek Red Hot Summer around Australia with another sold-out show.

The first six Red Hot Summer Events have sold-out helping to inject an economic benefit of more than $20 million into the Australian economy from music.

The Red Hot Summer shows help kickstart an economy broken by the pandemic with tourism and trade benefits for the communities wherever they visit. Local economies see up upswing in travel, hotel accommodation, restaurants and trade in each of the regions the tour travels to. Events as big as Red Hot Summer stimulate local communities.

“An economic benefit to regional areas is certainly a byproduct of the Red Hot Summer tours but it is not generally something often talked about,” says Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald. “Regional areas in particular were hit hard by the pandemic, as was the entire music industry. It should not go unnoticed that when the music industry stalls, communities suffer and having Red Hot Summer back on the road is a Godsend to many regional areas”.

2021 sell-outs include Launceston, Hobart, Mannum, Barossa Valley, Swan Valley, the first Bribie Island show, Jacobs Well, the first Mornington show and now Bendigo.

Tickets are still available for the Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kationg, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

Get tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Quindon Tarver
Quindon Tarver from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet Dies Aged 38

Quindon Tarver, who sang ‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ in Baz Luhmann’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’, has died in a car crash at age 38.

21 mins ago
The Teskey Brothers photo by Ben Houdijk
The Teskey Brothers Cover INXS Classic Never Tear Us Apart

The Teskey Brothers have covered the INXS classic ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and dedicated the song to Michael Gudinski.

4 hours ago
Matt Gudinski
Matt Gudinski Named CEO Of Mushroom Group

Matt Gudinski, the son of Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski, has taken over his father’s role as CEO of the Mushroom Group, effective immediately.

5 hours ago
Crowded House
Crowded House Remixed By Tame Impala

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) has given Neil Finn’s Crowded House’s ‘To The Island’ a makeover.

1 day ago
Xavier Rudd photo by Ros OGorman
Xavier Rudd Has A New Deal and a New Label

Xavier Rudd will release his 10th album via a new deal with Virgin.

3 days ago
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Roady4Roadies Events Are On This Weekend

This weekend a series of Roady4Roady events will take place all over Australia.

3 days ago
Richard Clapton
Richard Clapton Says Goodbye Tiger Was The Album He Didn’t Want To Make

Richard Clapton’s finest work ‘Goodbye Tiger’ was an album he didn’t want to make. Richard was living in Berlin when it was suggested he return to Australia to make a new album. It took some talking into.

3 days ago