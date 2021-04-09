Red Hot Summer Begins To Stimulate Regional Economies - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour will take place in Western Australia this weekend with the first WA show set for Sandalford Wines in Swan Valley on Saturday.

This weekend Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Diesel and Chris Cheney continue to trek Red Hot Summer around Australia with another sold-out show.

The first six Red Hot Summer Events have sold-out helping to inject an economic benefit of more than $20 million into the Australian economy from music.

The Red Hot Summer shows help kickstart an economy broken by the pandemic with tourism and trade benefits for the communities wherever they visit. Local economies see up upswing in travel, hotel accommodation, restaurants and trade in each of the regions the tour travels to. Events as big as Red Hot Summer stimulate local communities.

“An economic benefit to regional areas is certainly a byproduct of the Red Hot Summer tours but it is not generally something often talked about,” says Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald. “Regional areas in particular were hit hard by the pandemic, as was the entire music industry. It should not go unnoticed that when the music industry stalls, communities suffer and having Red Hot Summer back on the road is a Godsend to many regional areas”.

2021 sell-outs include Launceston, Hobart, Mannum, Barossa Valley, Swan Valley, the first Bribie Island show, Jacobs Well, the first Mornington show and now Bendigo.

Tickets are still available for the Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kationg, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

Get tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments