 Red Hot Summer Head To The Gold Coast This Weekend - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Head To The Gold Coast This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer is back for the next two weekends with Gold Coast this Saturday and Bribie Island the following Saturday 30 April.

The Hunters & Collectors headlined Red Hot Summer event also features James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Upcoming dates for the Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer are:

23 April, Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands (SOLD OUT)
30 April, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (SOLD OUT)
1 May, Noosa, District Sports Club
14 May, Cairns, Cairns Showground

Rescheduled dates:
8 October, Caversham, Sandalford Wines
15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm
16 October, Kiama, Kiama Showground

Icehouse, James Reyne, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu will play Red Hot Summer dates on:

7 May, Toowoomba, Queens Park
8 May, Jacobs Well, Harrigans Drift Inn

Regional Touring is also presenting a brand new event for 2022 – Legends on the Lawn.

Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu will perform 21 May at Harrup Park in Mackay.

