Red Hot Summer Kiama Postponed Until October - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour scheduled for this weekend has once again been postponed due to weather.

Organisers, representatives of the Kiama Council, and venue management conducted a site inspection this morning and have deemed the site unsafe to proceed for this Sunday (3rd April). With more heavy rain and high winds predicted over the coming days, promoters have made the decision to reschedule the event.

The show, originally planned for 2020 was initially postponed because of Covid. The event saw the reunion of Hunters & Collectors. If anything positive has come out of this it is that Hunters & Collectors few months of getting back together has kept them together now for three years.

The show will now be held on Sunday 16th October with the same line-up – Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Promoter Duane McDonald says the safety of audiences, performers and all involved with the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR is always the first priority. “We thank everyone involved for being so flexible to reschedule their calendars to be part of the Kiama show,” he says. “Everyone’s safety is paramount and we look forward to bringing the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR to Kiama Showgrounds in October.”

Ticket holders for the Kiama show will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly.

Rescheduled date

Sunday 16th October 2022

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Noise11.com

