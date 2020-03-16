Red Hot Summer Postpone Some Shows But Cancel Others

The Red Hot Summer tour will go ahead later in the year in Barossa, Kiama and Ballarat but all other shows have been cancelled.

Here is the Red Hot Summer official announcement:

Due to the direction from State Governments and Health Officials that mass gatherings of more than 500 people are banned to stem the spread of COVID-19, the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has postponed or cancelled the remaining dates planned for its 2020. Event organisers have been working around the clock to try and find suitable alternatives to reschedule dates, where possible, since the Government’s announcement on Friday.

The Kiama, Ballarat and Barossa performances will be postponed until October 2020. Ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new event. For those unable to attend the new date, they are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for a refund. The line-up of the 10th anniversary tour of the festival will be the same, headlined by Hunters & Collectors, with special guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Unfortunately, the events planned for Wodonga, Dubbo, Darwin, Cairns, Mornington and Noosa have been cancelled and will not be going ahead. Ticketholders will receive a full refund.

Promoter Duane McDonald apologises to music fans who have planned their weekend around attending the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR. “We have made every effort to reschedule all of the dates left on this tour,” he says. “We are experiencing uncertain times and we appreciate the support we have received from everyone as we have worked to make a plan forward. If we haven’t been able to reschedule your show, we will return to your town next summer with our 2021 line up. Thank you everyone for your support this year – please stay safe.”

For cancelled shows, refunds will be processed via Ticketmaster to the original account holders method of payment. For re scheduled shows your existing tickets are valid for the new date. Stay tuned on the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR social media for further updates.