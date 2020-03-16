 Red Hot Summer Postpone Some Shows But Cancel Others - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Postpone Some Shows But Cancel Others

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Red Hot Summer tour will go ahead later in the year in Barossa, Kiama and Ballarat but all other shows have been cancelled.

Here is the Red Hot Summer official announcement:

Due to the direction from State Governments and Health Officials that mass gatherings of more than 500 people are banned to stem the spread of COVID-19, the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has postponed or cancelled the remaining dates planned for its 2020. Event organisers have been working around the clock to try and find suitable alternatives to reschedule dates, where possible, since the Government’s announcement on Friday.

The Kiama, Ballarat and Barossa performances will be postponed until October 2020. Ticket holders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new event. For those unable to attend the new date, they are encouraged to contact their point of purchase for a refund. The line-up of the 10th anniversary tour of the festival will be the same, headlined by Hunters & Collectors, with special guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Unfortunately, the events planned for Wodonga, Dubbo, Darwin, Cairns, Mornington and Noosa have been cancelled and will not be going ahead. Ticketholders will receive a full refund.

Promoter Duane McDonald apologises to music fans who have planned their weekend around attending the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR. “We have made every effort to reschedule all of the dates left on this tour,” he says. “We are experiencing uncertain times and we appreciate the support we have received from everyone as we have worked to make a plan forward. If we haven’t been able to reschedule your show, we will return to your town next summer with our 2021 line up. Thank you everyone for your support this year – please stay safe.”

For cancelled shows, refunds will be processed via Ticketmaster to the original account holders method of payment. For re scheduled shows your existing tickets are valid for the new date. Stay tuned on the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR social media for further updates.

RESCHEDULED RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES

Saturday 10th October 2020
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 17th October 2020
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 24th October 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

CANCELLED RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
*** CANCELLED ***

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
*** CANCELLED ***

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
*** CANCELLED ***

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
*** CANCELLED ***

Saturday 25th April 2020
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
*** CANCELLED ***

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
*** CANCELLED ***

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Memo Music Hall Unaffected By Federal Government Mass Audience Restrictions

Memo Music Hall in St Kilda, with a capacity of 400, is not affected by the Federal Government 500-capacity restriction and all shows will proceed as normal.

2 mins ago
Lil Uzi Vert
Australian Albums : Lil’ Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake” Debuts At No 1

The second album for American rapper Lil' Uzi Vert called "Eternal Atake" debuts at the top of the Australian Albums chart this week, becoming his first No.1 album outside of America.

5 hours ago
I Lost My Gig
$50 Million In Lost Revenue Now Registered At ILostMyGig.net.au

Creative industries report nearly $50m in lost income as mass gathering bans continue to cause wide-scale job cancellations.

5 hours ago
Dave Matthews photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bluesfest 2020 Has Been Cancelled

The Bluesfest music festival for 2020 has been cancelled.

6 hours ago
Dan Andrews, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Closes National Gallery of Victoria and Melbourne Museum

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced that Melbourne Museum and the National Gallery of Victoria have closed until further notice.

18 hours ago
I Lost My Gig
Over $14.3 Million In Loses Reported In 24 Hours at ILostMyGig.net.au

In just 24 hours members of the Australian Music Industry have reported loses of more than $14.3 millions.

1 day ago
Australian Festivals Association
Australian Festivals Association Addresses The Concerns of Industry Uncertainty

The Australian Festivals Association is another great Australian organisation addressing the concerns of the impact of COVID-19 on events for the Australian music industry.

2 days ago