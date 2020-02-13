 Red Hot Summer Resumes In The Hunter Valley This Weekend - Noise11.com
The Living End, Scott Owen, Ros O'Gorman, Stone Festival, Photo

The Living End, Scott Owen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Resumes In The Hunter Valley This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer will be back on track this weekend with shows in the Hunter Valley and then Baulkham Hills on Saturday and Sunday.

Sydney’s wild weather played havoc with the event last weekend with the Cockatoo Island shows Saturday and Sunday forced to be cancelled. These two shows will not be rescheduled.

All punters who bought through the official Ticketmaster channel are in the process of being automatically refunded. If you bought through a third-party reseller such as Viagogo then you may or may not ever see your money again. Warning: If you buy Red Hot Summer tickets through an unauthorised reseller you do so at your own risk and responsibility.

The Red Hot Summer 2020 tour is giving regional (and some metro) Australian fans the first chance to see a Hunters & Collectors headline show in years. However, a lot of the fun of the fair is coming from somewhere you least expect it.

One of those gems, the 80s pop classic ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell is in The Living End setlist.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Violent Soho
Violent Soho Tease Fifth Album With ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Brisbane’s Violent Soho will release their first album in four years ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in April.

2 hours ago
The Whitlams
Tim Freedman Is Taking The Whitlams Back On the Road

Tim Freedman of The Whitlams is on a mission from God. He is getting the band back together. Guitarist Jak Housden, bassist Warwick Hornby and drummer Terepai Richmond will join Tim for a 2020 Whitlams tour.

6 hours ago
Mirusia
Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.

1 day ago
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish Says Her Bond Theme Is A Ballad

Billie Eilish has indicated that her James Bond theme will be a ballad.

2 days ago
Tones and I
Here Is The 2020 Groovin’ The Moo Line-up

Here is the Groovin' The Moo 2020 line-up:

3 days ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Apia Good Times Tour Reveals Its Biggest Line-up Ever

The Apia Good Time Tour is back for 2020 with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda Bull and Wendy Matthews.

3 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Talks About The Challenges Of New Tame Impala Album

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has admitted the "creative strain" he experiences making albums is the "hardest" aspect of his career.

4 days ago