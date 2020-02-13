Red Hot Summer Resumes In The Hunter Valley This Weekend

Red Hot Summer will be back on track this weekend with shows in the Hunter Valley and then Baulkham Hills on Saturday and Sunday.
Sydney’s wild weather played havoc with the event last weekend with the Cockatoo Island shows Saturday and Sunday forced to be cancelled. These two shows will not be rescheduled.
All punters who bought through the official Ticketmaster channel are in the process of being automatically refunded. If you bought through a third-party reseller such as Viagogo then you may or may not ever see your money again. Warning: If you buy Red Hot Summer tickets through an unauthorised reseller you do so at your own risk and responsibility.
The Red Hot Summer 2020 tour is giving regional (and some metro) Australian fans the first chance to see a Hunters & Collectors headline show in years. However, a lot of the fun of the fair is coming from somewhere you least expect it.
One of those gems, the 80s pop classic ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell is in The Living End setlist.
A @RedHotSummerTo1 surprise. @thelivingendaus are performing Tainted Love pic.twitter.com/pC4RQicree
— Noise11.com (@Noise11Tweets) February 13, 2020
Red Hot Summer 2020 dates
Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528
Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262
Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450
Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
