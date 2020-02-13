Red Hot Summer Resumes In The Hunter Valley This Weekend

Red Hot Summer will be back on track this weekend with shows in the Hunter Valley and then Baulkham Hills on Saturday and Sunday.

Sydney’s wild weather played havoc with the event last weekend with the Cockatoo Island shows Saturday and Sunday forced to be cancelled. These two shows will not be rescheduled.

All punters who bought through the official Ticketmaster channel are in the process of being automatically refunded. If you bought through a third-party reseller such as Viagogo then you may or may not ever see your money again. Warning: If you buy Red Hot Summer tickets through an unauthorised reseller you do so at your own risk and responsibility.

The Red Hot Summer 2020 tour is giving regional (and some metro) Australian fans the first chance to see a Hunters & Collectors headline show in years. However, a lot of the fun of the fair is coming from somewhere you least expect it.

One of those gems, the 80s pop classic ‘Tainted Love’ by Soft Cell is in The Living End setlist.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 15th February 2020

Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT

Sunday 1st March 2020

Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

