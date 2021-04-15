Red Hot Summer’s Second Bribie Island Show Sells Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer’s second show in Bribie Island is a sellout a month ahead of the event signaling Australian music fans are getting back into live music.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

The Red Hot Summer 2021 season kicked off in Launceston in March with a sell-out show. All shows so far on the tour have been sell-outs.

Red Hot Summer was dicked around with bushfires, floods and then the pandemic in 2020 throwing the tour into chaos but founder Duane McDonald has instigated safe new measures for 2021.

Duane says, “While we can’t do anything about the weather we can make our events Covid safe. Red Hot Summer has worked directly with the state governments to ensure the safety of our punters. For our next shows in Queensland that has meant regular communication with the health departments both state and federal to provide a Covid safe event.

“Everyone entering a Red Hot Summer event will be required to scan or sign-in. Everyone must abide by the Covid safe plan. So that everyone knows exactly what is required, prominent signage, security and safety marshals will be around the event. Further to that, everyone coming to the show will receive an email or SMS ahead of the show explaining the regulations.

“I am committed to doing this right because a smooth event means more events and more events is a lifeline to the music industry,” Duane added.

Tickets are available for Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, Cairns, Mornington (Oct 16) Hunter Valley, Kariong, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

