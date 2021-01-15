Regurgitator To Play Unit At The Movies - Noise11.com

Regurgitator’s Unit20 movie will roll out across cinemas in Australia. The concert movie marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘Unit’ album released in 1997.
‘Unit’ was the second album for Regurgitator. ‘Unit’ was the album with ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’, ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As) and ‘Black Bugs’.
UNIT20 at the movies!
Regurgitator plays UNIT and more…
UNIT20 celebrated 20 years of UNIT. OCT 2017.
SAT 16 JAN 7.30pm
THE ASTOR melbourne
1 Chapel St St Kilda VIC
FRI 29 JAN 7.00pm
CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE canberra
Civic Square, London Circuit ACT
FRI 29 JAN 7.00pm
STAR COURT THEATRE lismore
126 Molesworth St Lismore
SAT 6 FEB 9.00pm & SUN 7 FEB 4.00pm
NEW FARM CINEMAS brisbane
701 Brunswick Street, New Farm, QLD 4005
SAT 6 FEB 4.00pm
THE RITZ sydney
45 St Pauls St Randwick NSW 2500
THUR 18 FEB 7.00pm
THE CAMBRIDGE newcastle
789 Hunter St Newcastle NSW
WED 3 MARCH doors 6.45pm film 7.45pm
LUNA OUTDOOR CINEMA perth
155 Oxford St Leederville, Perth
SAT 6 MARCH 7.30pm
THE CAPRI adelaide
141 Goodwood Rd Goodwood, Adelaide
