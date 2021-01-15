 Regurgitator To Play Unit At The Movies - Noise11.com
Regurgitator

Regurgitator

Regurgitator To Play Unit At The Movies

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2021

in News

Regurgitator’s Unit20 movie will roll out across cinemas in Australia. The concert movie marked the 20th anniversary of the ‘Unit’ album released in 1997.

‘Unit’ was the second album for Regurgitator. ‘Unit’ was the album with ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’, ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As) and ‘Black Bugs’.

UNIT20 at the movies!
Regurgitator plays UNIT and more…
UNIT20 celebrated 20 years of UNIT. OCT 2017.

SAT 16 JAN 7.30pm
THE ASTOR melbourne
1 Chapel St St Kilda VIC

FRI 29 JAN 7.00pm
CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE canberra
Civic Square, London Circuit ACT

FRI 29 JAN 7.00pm
STAR COURT THEATRE lismore
126 Molesworth St Lismore

SAT 6 FEB 9.00pm & SUN 7 FEB 4.00pm
NEW FARM CINEMAS brisbane
701 Brunswick Street, New Farm, QLD 4005

SAT 6 FEB 4.00pm
THE RITZ sydney
45 St Pauls St Randwick NSW 2500

THUR 18 FEB 7.00pm
THE CAMBRIDGE newcastle
789 Hunter St Newcastle NSW

WED 3 MARCH doors 6.45pm film 7.45pm
LUNA OUTDOOR CINEMA perth
155 Oxford St Leederville, Perth

SAT 6 MARCH 7.30pm
THE CAPRI adelaide
141 Goodwood Rd Goodwood, Adelaide

