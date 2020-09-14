 Reunited Doves Heading For UK No 1 - Noise11.com
Doves

Reunited Doves Heading For UK No 1

by Music-News.com on September 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Doves are sprinting towards their third Number 1 album with comeback album The Universal Want.

Outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, the Manchester alt-rock band are comfortably ahead at the midweek point, leading on both physical and digital download sales. The Universal Want is the band’s first studio album in 11 years – the group went on hiatus in 2010, returning for a series of shows in 2019 before announcing their fifth studio album.

To date the band have five Top 20 albums, including two Number 1s with The Last Broadcast (2002) and Some Cities (2005). Their previous studio album Kingdom of Rust (2009) debuted at Number 2.

It’s shaping up to be a Mancunian takeover on this week’s Official Albums Chart as Manchester art-rockers Everything Everything come in at Number 2 on today’s update with Re-Animator. If they can stay on course, it will be career-peak for the indie rock four-piece who have so far earned three Top 10 albums including two Number 5 peaks with Arc (2013) and A Fever Dream (2017).

Rock provocateur Marilyn Manson returns with We Are Chaos, his 11th studio album. It lands at Number 3 on today’s Official Chart Update and could see Marilyn secure his sixth Top 10 album.

The Flaming Lips are set to debut at Number 5 with their 16th studio album, American Head – potentially their highest charting album to date – while Roachford starts at Number 8 with Twice In A Lifetime, which will be the singer-songwriter’s first Top 20 album in 23 years if it stays on course.

Elsewhere in the Official Albums Chart Update, a demos collection of PJ Harvey’s 1995 album To Bring You My Love is at Number 15, while the original re-enters midweek at Number 30; singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega could earn her seventh Top 40 collection with live album, An Evening of New York Songs and Stories, poised to debut at 21.

Finally, American rapper and singer YoungBoy Never Broke Again could land his first UK Top 40 with second studio album Top, which currently sits at Number 37.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Talks About His New Pink Track

Keith Urban is talking up his new song 'One Too Many' with Pink.

4 days ago
Hanson: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Hanson To Begin Livestream Concert Series

Hanson will perform a series of Livestream concerts to help support independent music venues.

6 days ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Donates $70000 To Struggling Australians

Sia is donating $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

September 8, 2020
Pearl Jam at Big Day Out
Eddie Vedder Urges Americans To Vote By Mail

Eddie Vedder has joined Instagram to encourage people to vote via mail in the upcoming US presidential election.

September 8, 2020
Dolores ORiordan
The Cranberries Pay Tribute To Dolores O’Riordan On Her 49th

The Cranberries paid tribute to Dolores O'Riordan on what would have been her 49th birthday.

September 8, 2020
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vika & Linda Discuss There Most Prolific Year Ever In Lockdown

2020 was meant to be spent touring for Vika & Linda Bull. They were about to head out on the APIA Good Times tour when Covid hit and the plans moved to 2021. They set them thinking about what to do. Now its six months and two albums later with the ‘Anthology’ and the ‘Sunday’ albums.

September 7, 2020
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Eyes TV As His Next Career Choice

Robbie Williams has declared that he wants to reinvigorate his career by becoming a U.S. TV star.

September 7, 2020