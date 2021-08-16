 Richard Clapton Music Is Love Shows Move To 2022 - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton interview for Noise11 at South Melbourne Studios on Wednesday 23 March 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Music Is Love Shows Move To 2022

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2021

in News

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is the latest Covid casualty with all dates moved into 2022.

In a statement Richard said, ‘Thank you all so much for your long-suffering patience and for hanging onto those tickets for so long. Please don’t miss these shows – they are guaranteed to be stupendous! Look after yourselves, stay safe and we’ll be back in March 2022 to get this party (re-)started!’

Fans are advised their already purchased tickets will be reallocated to the new dates.

Richard did manage to perform the Wollongong and Brisbane shows before the latest lockdowns.

Richard’s latest album ‘Music Is Love’ pays tribute to the songs and artists who inspired him.

1 Get Together
2 So You Want To Be A Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
3 Summer In The City
4 Love The One You’re With
5 Riders On The Storm
6 Eight Miles High
7 For What It’s Worth (Hey, What’s That Sound)
8 Woodstock
9 Casey Jones
10 Almost Cut My Hair
11 Cinnamon Girl
12 Music Is Love
13 Southern Man
14 Midnight Rider
15 I Shall Be Released

Richard Clapton Music Is Love tour

8 March, The Gov, Adelaide
9 March, The Palais, Melbourne
10 March, State Theatre, Sydney
15 March, Astor Theatre, Perth

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen
Freddie Mercury’s Handwritten Fat Bottomed Girls Lyrics Sells At Auction

Everyone knows Queen’s iconic 1978 song “Fat Bottomed Girls”. The chart-topper is a mainstay in both bars and movie theatres alike and is considered to be one of Queen’s best songs, even making it to the top 11 in the UK Singles Chart and 24 in Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

12 hours ago
Earth Wind & Fire - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Earth Wind & Fire Reboot A Classic

Earth, Wind & Fire are to release a reimagining of their hit 'You Want My Love'.

1 day ago
Simon Gallup of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simon Gallup Quits The Cure

Simon Gallup has quit The Cure and fumed that he's "fed up of betrayal". Bass player Gallup announced his departure from The Cure on his Facebook page.

2 days ago
Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Retires At 95

Tony Bennett has retired from performing. Bennett performed two sold-out shows with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York last week, but his son and manager Danny Bennett has revealed he's now decided to cease his on-stage shows.

2 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells

On July 17, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keyboard player Frank Steijns went to Church. The pair recorded a “heavenly” version of the Motorhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands.

4 days ago
Tommy
Melbourne Production of The Who’s Tommy Postponed Until 2022

The upcoming Melbourne production of The Who’s Tommy has been postponed until February 2022 due to Covid lockdowns.

4 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau ‘Cold Heart’

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

4 days ago