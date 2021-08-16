Richard Clapton Music Is Love Shows Move To 2022 - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton’s Music Is Love tour is the latest Covid casualty with all dates moved into 2022.

In a statement Richard said, ‘Thank you all so much for your long-suffering patience and for hanging onto those tickets for so long. Please don’t miss these shows – they are guaranteed to be stupendous! Look after yourselves, stay safe and we’ll be back in March 2022 to get this party (re-)started!’

Fans are advised their already purchased tickets will be reallocated to the new dates.

Richard did manage to perform the Wollongong and Brisbane shows before the latest lockdowns.

Richard’s latest album ‘Music Is Love’ pays tribute to the songs and artists who inspired him.

1 Get Together

2 So You Want To Be A Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

3 Summer In The City

4 Love The One You’re With

5 Riders On The Storm

6 Eight Miles High

7 For What It’s Worth (Hey, What’s That Sound)

8 Woodstock

9 Casey Jones

10 Almost Cut My Hair

11 Cinnamon Girl

12 Music Is Love

13 Southern Man

14 Midnight Rider

15 I Shall Be Released

Richard Clapton Music Is Love tour

8 March, The Gov, Adelaide

9 March, The Palais, Melbourne

10 March, State Theatre, Sydney

15 March, Astor Theatre, Perth

