Richard Marx Tweet About Phone Cameras At Gigs Goes Viral

80s and 90s heartthrob Richard Marx has let audiences know cellphones are welcome at his gigs.

“Been hearing about more and more artists who are trying to ban cell phones at their gigs,” The Right Here Waiting singer tweeted. “While I agree that cellphone recording is the opposite of being “present,” if you pay $$ to come see me play live, you can pretty much do whatever the fuck you want. My two cents.”

A fan claimed she was told by security that “the artist has requested no photos” at a gig he played with Love Is A Battlefield singer Pat Benatar. This prompted Marx to respond with “Can’t speak for Pat but I have NEVER requested that in my entire life! I got into show business partly because I WANTED attention! Take pics. Take video. Post that shit on YouTube. I’m all for it.”

Fans had mixed responses to the tweet, with some saying they wished people would be more “in the moment” and others lauding the move. One fan joked “Who would have picked Richard Marx as being 2019’s continual voice of reason?!”.

One of the fans inspired to respond was Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes, who said “As a fan, I HATE having to look past a top layer of cell phones, screens glowing, obscuring the show. As a performer, it bums me out because I remember looking into people’s eyes. A few pictures is one thing, but the concentration needed to film, takes you out of the room.”

