Rick Astley Adds Australian Flavour With INXS Cover For Aussie Tour

Rick Astley has been performing INXS ‘New Sensation’ as part of his Australian tour with A-ha.

Astley played his first show for A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on the weekend and then performed in Melbourne on Sunday night. The INXS classic was performed at both shows.

Rick even had his backing singers dress in INXS t-shirts alongside him to further brand the concept.

Rick Astley and his INXS dancers at A Day On The Green 2020 photo by Serge Thomann

‘New Sensation’ was from the 1988 album Kick. The Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence song reached no 1 in Canada, no 3 in the USA and no 9 in Australia.

Rick Astley A Day On The Green setlist

Together Forever (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

Beautiful Life (from Beautiful Life, 2018)

She Wants to Dance With Me / Juice (from Hold Me In Your Arms, 1988)

Keep Singing (from 50, 2016)

Whenever You Need Somebody / Good Times (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

Every One Of Us (from The Best of Me, 2019)

Cry for Help (from Free, 1991)

Angels on My Side (from 50, 2016)

Take Me to Your Heart / We Found Love (from Hold Me In Your Arms, 1988)

God Says (from 50, 2016)

Try (from Beautiful Life, 2018)

New Sensation (INXS cover)

Never Gonna Give You Up / Copacabana / We Will Rock You (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987, Barry Manilow/Queen)

A-ha and Rick Astley A Day On The Green dates

22 February, Yarra Valley, Rochford Winery

29 February, Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen

1 March, Mt Cotton, Sirromet Winery

7 March, Auckland Villa Marie Winery

A-ha and Rick Astley indoor dates

26 February, Sydney, ICC Theatre

5 March, Christchurch, Horncastle Arena

