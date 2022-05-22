Rick Astley Has Been Animated ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video - Noise11.com

Rick Astley has a new animated video for ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ to celebrate 35 years since his ‘Whenever I Need Somebody’ video.

Rick says, “Last year we had the idea for a frame-by-frame animated remake of Never Gonna Give You Up! After a lot of hard work, it’s finally ready & I love it!”

The new animated video is a frame by frame re-enactment of the original video.

‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ has been expanded into a two-disc set through BMG Records.

CD1

1. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

2. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’

3. ‘Together Forever’

4. ‘It Would Take A Strong Strong Man’

5. ‘The Love Has Gone’

6. ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’

7. ‘Slipping Away’

8. ‘No More Looking For Love’

9. ‘You Move Me’

10. ‘When I Fall In Love’

11. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’

12. ‘I’ll Never Set You Free (7” Mix)

13. ‘Just Good Friends’

14. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Pianoforte)

15. ‘Together Forever’ (Reimagined)

16. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Reimagined)

17. ‘When I Fall In Love’ (Reimagined)

CD2

1. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Phil Harding 12” Mix)

2. ‘Together Forever’ (Lover’s Leap Remix)

3. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (The “Where’s The Harry” Remix)

4. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (XK 150 Mix)

5. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (Bruno’s Remix)

6. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Cake Mix)

7. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Lonely Hearts Mix)

8. ‘My Arms Keep Missing You’ (No L Mix)

9. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Escape From Newton Mix)

10. ‘Together Forever’ (House Of Love Mix)

11. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Rick Sets It Off Mix)

12. ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (Instrumental)

13. ‘It Would Take A Strong Strong Man’ (Instrumental)

14. ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ (Instrumental)

