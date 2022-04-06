Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire - Noise11.com

Rihanna has been added to Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list.
Rihanna is Barbados’ first billionaire, and the world’s richest female musician.
She’s worth $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion), with most of the earnings generated from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business.
This makes her number 1,729 on the 36th annual list, out of a total of 2,668 names.
Rihanna joins JAY-Z and Kanye West, who are worth $1.4 billion and $2 billion, respectively.
Jay comes in at number 2,076 and Kanye at number 1,513.
The total number of billionaires shrank from last year’s 2,755. Collectively, they’re worth $12.7 trillion, down from 2021’s record $13.1 trillion.
