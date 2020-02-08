Rihanna Starts Teasing Her Next Album

Rihanna is planning her first album in four years.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since ‘Anti’ in 2016 and although she’s expected to release a new album later this year, she’s determined to remain tight-lipped about its specific launch date.

Asked about the release of her next album, the chart-topping star told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “To be continued … I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back.”

In recent years, Rihanna has seemingly focused more of her attention on her own fashion line.

Rihanna – who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 – has relished the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.

She shared: “The journey’s been incredible.

“It’s a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I’ve always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I’m passionate about.”

Despite the challenge, Rihanna feels fashion and design is something that comes “naturally” to her.

Rihanna – who is among the best-selling artists in the music business – feels “validated” by the success she’s enjoyed as a designer.

Reflecting on her successful foray into the design world, Rihanna explained: “Fashion, being creative, that’s one of those things – it doesn’t matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.

“Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I’m in. It’s a part of my visuals, it’s a part of my videos, so it’s always been something that I’ve been interested in.

“To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated.”

