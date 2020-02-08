 Rihanna Starts Teasing Her Next Album - Noise11.com
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna Starts Teasing Her Next Album

by Music-News.com on February 9, 2020

in News

Rihanna is planning her first album in four years.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since ‘Anti’ in 2016 and although she’s expected to release a new album later this year, she’s determined to remain tight-lipped about its specific launch date.

Asked about the release of her next album, the chart-topping star told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “To be continued … I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back.”

In recent years, Rihanna has seemingly focused more of her attention on her own fashion line.

Rihanna – who launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in 2018 – has relished the challenge of establishing herself as a credible force in the fashion industry.

She shared: “The journey’s been incredible.

“It’s a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I’ve always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I’m passionate about.”

Despite the challenge, Rihanna feels fashion and design is something that comes “naturally” to her.

Rihanna – who is among the best-selling artists in the music business – feels “validated” by the success she’s enjoyed as a designer.

Reflecting on her successful foray into the design world, Rihanna explained: “Fashion, being creative, that’s one of those things – it doesn’t matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.

“Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I’m in. It’s a part of my visuals, it’s a part of my videos, so it’s always been something that I’ve been interested in.

“To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman1 Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zucchero
Zucchero Has A Lot Of Famous Friends

Zucchero will perform at Bluesfest 2020. Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne will have an extra chance to see one of Europe’s biggest stars.

51 mins ago
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt - Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Gwen Stefani Cancels Vegas Show Due To Illness

Gwen Stefani had to cancel her show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

2 hours ago
Dog Trumpet, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘Wallpaper’ Is New Music for Dog Trumpet

Pete O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa’s Dog Trumpet have new music. The song is ‘Wallpaper’.

2 days ago
Killing Heidi
Killing Heidi Not Quite Ready For New Music But Never Say Never

Jesse and Ella Hooper are in party mode for Red Hot Summer and while new music was at one time a forbidden discussion, the brother/sister band say its now not out of the question.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones will once again concentrate on North America for their 2020 tour with Australian dates disappearing from the initial wish list.

2 days ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ To Play Port Melbourne’s The Timber Yard

Under The Southern Stars has added the smallest, most intimate venue for Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ in Melbourne. The iconic bands will perform at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Signs New Publishing Deal

Taylor Swift has a new publisher.

2 days ago