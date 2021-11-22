Rob Thomas and VNUE Raise Over $130,000 For Sidewalk Angels - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas’ recent streamed concert via VNUE’s StageIt platform, has raised over $130,000 for the Sidewalk Angels charity.

Thomas founded Sidewalk Angels with his wife Marisol to raise funds for animal shelters.

“100% of the money we raised will go directly towards helping no-kill animal shelters and rescues working tirelessly to save the millions of animals in need,” said Rob. “We want to thank everyone who helped make this incredible evening possible and a HUGE thanks to all of our amazing supporters who joined us and donated. Because of you, we raised over $130,000.”

VNUE CEO Zack Bair said, “I’m stoked that we were able to raise this incredible amount of money with Rob using innovative platforms like StageIt and Set.fm. Utilizing these technologies side by side is just the beginning of several exciting integrations that will take place as we continue to move forward, and the success of this event shows we are on the right path. Further, Sidewalk Angels Foundation has an important mission and I’m so happy to have been able to leverage our technology to help those who have no voice: animals in no-kill shelters across the country. A big thanks to everyone who contributed!”

Audio from the show can be purchased from VNUE’s Set.fm.

https://set.fm/sets/rob-thomas/daryl-s-house-on-nov-08-21

The setlist from the Rob Thomas performance is:

This Is How A Heart Breaks

Can’t Help Me Now

Her Diamonds

Little Wonders

Someday

Small Town Christmas

Santa Don’t Come Here Anymore

Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas

Sunday Morning New York Blue

If You’re Gone

3AM

Funny

Mockingbird

Unwell

Bent

Bright Lights

Lovely No More

