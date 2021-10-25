Rob Thomas Premieres ‘Small Town Christmas’ - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas has premiered his new Christmas video ‘Small Town Christmas’. The track is the first taste of Rob’s upcoming Christmas album ‘something about christmas’.

something about christmas time track list:

1. save some christmas

2. doesn’t feel like christmas (samy’s song)

3. christmas time (feat. Ingrid Michaelson)

4. that spirit of christmas (feat. Bebe Winans)

5. small town christmas

6. new year’s day

7. santa don’t come here anymore (feat. Brad Paisley)

8. i believe in santa claus (feat. Abby Anderson)

9. a new york christmas ‘21

10. have yourself a merry little christmas

Rob Thomas also released ‘American Authors’, a new song with Carlos Santana this month.

Thomas’ 1999 collaboration with ‘Santana’ was Carlos Santana’s biggest ever hit.

