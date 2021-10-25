 Rob Thomas Premieres ‘Small Town Christmas’ - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016

Rob Thomas. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rob Thomas Premieres ‘Small Town Christmas’

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2021

in News

Rob Thomas has premiered his new Christmas video ‘Small Town Christmas’. The track is the first taste of Rob’s upcoming Christmas album ‘something about christmas’.

something about christmas time track list:
1. save some christmas
2. doesn’t feel like christmas (samy’s song)
3. christmas time (feat. Ingrid Michaelson)
4. that spirit of christmas (feat. Bebe Winans)
5. small town christmas
6. new year’s day
7. santa don’t come here anymore (feat. Brad Paisley)
8. i believe in santa claus (feat. Abby Anderson)
9. a new york christmas ‘21
10. have yourself a merry little christmas

Rob Thomas also released ‘American Authors’, a new song with Carlos Santana this month.

Thomas’ 1999 collaboration with ‘Santana’ was Carlos Santana’s biggest ever hit.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don McLean American Pie
Don McLean ‘American Pie’ Album Turns 50

Don McLean’s iconic ‘American Pie’ album was released on 24 October 1971.

1 day ago
The Band Cahoots
The Band Expand ‘Cahoots’ For 50th Anniversary

‘Cahoots’, the 1971 fourth album for The Band, has been expanded to mark its 50th anniversary.

2 days ago
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
The Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Collaboration Tops Jazz and Blues Chart

The Morris Springfield Project ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’, the collaboration from Russell Morris and Rick Springfield, has debuted at no 1 on Australia’s Jazz and Blues Albums chart.

2 days ago
David Bowie ‘Toy’ Is A Ghost Album Says Tony Visconti

Tony Visconti has described David Bowie's 'Toy' as a "ghost album".

2 days ago
Abba Just A Notion
Björn From ABBA Had To Google Himself To Find Out About The New ABBA Song Just A Notion

Björn from ABBA went Googling through Wikipedia to find out when he first recorded the new ABBA song ‘Just A Notion’.

5 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’

Tom Jones has released his version of ‘Bob Dylan’s ‘Not Dark Yet’ ahead of the expanded edition of his recent ‘Surrounded By Time’ album.

6 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Have A New Song About An Alien Encounter

The Darkness have released the new single, ‘It’s Love, Jim’, about an "intimate" encounter with an "extra-terrestrial goddess of otherworldly beauty."

6 days ago