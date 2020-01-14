 Robbie Williams To Perform At Australian Grand Prix In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams To Perform At Australian Grand Prix In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams will perform the first show of his upcoming World Tour at the Grand Prix in March in Melbourne.

The performance will take place on 14 March. “I am looking forward to getting down to Australia, it’s a place that is in my heart, I feel like an Aussie when I am there and if there’s an opportunity to get down there I grab it with both hands,” Robbie Williams said in a statement.

Apollo World Touring’s Paul Morrison commented, “We are so proud and excited to be launching World Tour with Robbie Williams in Melbourne – to do this alongside the 25th Formula 1 race to be held in Melbourne, makes the occasion ever more special. World Tour will feed global audiences hungry for great content – bringing the best in entertainment to provide a unique platform which will celebrate the best that Melbourne and all future World Tour cities has to offer”.

Apollo World Touring is working with Australian promoter Paul Dainty. “This is the start of an annual addition to the Formula 1 ® Rolex Australian Grand Prix weekend and we are excited to be bringing Robbie Williams to Melbourne with our partners Apollo World Touring and Australian Grand Prix Corporation for the 25th race”, he said.

Tickets for World Tour can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au from 10am (AEDT) on Monday 20 January.

Robbie Williams will perform at Lakeside Stadium alongside the Grand Prix racetrack at Albert Park, Melbourne on Saturday 14 March.

Noise11.com

