Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Raise The Roof With Second Album - Noise11.com

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a second album. ‘Raise the Roof’ is coming in November.

Plant and Krauss released their first collaboration ‘Raising Sand’ in 2007. It was a number two album in the USA and UK and sold over one million copies per territory in the USA and Europe.

‘Raise The Roof’ is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett. The musicians include drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl.

There are 12 new recordings on ‘Raise The Roof’ including songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley and Bert Jansch There is a new Plant-Burnett original, “High and Lonesome,” and the classic “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss continues. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Adds Plant: “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Raise The Roof will be released on 19 November.

Raise The Roof Tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

