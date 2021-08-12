 Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Raise The Roof With Second Album - Noise11.com
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Raise The Roof

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Raise The Roof With Second Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 12, 2021

in News

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a second album. ‘Raise the Roof’ is coming in November.

Plant and Krauss released their first collaboration ‘Raising Sand’ in 2007. It was a number two album in the USA and UK and sold over one million copies per territory in the USA and Europe.

‘Raise The Roof’ is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett. The musicians include drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl.

There are 12 new recordings on ‘Raise The Roof’ including songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley and Bert Jansch There is a new Plant-Burnett original, “High and Lonesome,” and the classic “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss continues. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Adds Plant: “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Raise The Roof will be released on 19 November.

Raise The Roof Tracklist
1. Quattro (World Drifts In)
2. The Price of Love
3. Go Your Way
4. Trouble With My Lover
5. Searching for My Love
6. Can’t Let Go
7. It Don’t Bother Me
8. You Led Me to The Wrong
9. Last Kind Words Blues
10. High and Lonesome
11. Going Where the Lonely Go
12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

November 6, 2020
Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss Debuts Losing You VIDEO

One of the albums with the most pre-order interest so far this year over at Amazon is Windy City by Alison Krauss. It has rarely fallen out of the top twenty since the album was announced a month ago.

February 9, 2017
Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss To Release Album of Classics

Alison Krauss is about to release her first solo album in eighteen years.

January 8, 2017
Robert Plant, Australian Tour 2013, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Release ‘Light Of Christmas Day’ #VIDEO

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are back together, at least for one new song.

November 5, 2015
Bonnie Bramlett
Bonnie Bramlett Guests On Several New Albums

Classic rock voice Bonnie Bramlett, who lit up the airwaves in the early 70's as part of Delaney and Bonnie (Comin' Home, Never Ending Song of Love, Soul Shake), is keeping busy doing guest appearances on a variety of albums.

April 18, 2013
Carole King, The Plenary, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Carole King Willie Nelson And Annie Lennox To Receive Honorary Doctorates

The Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA will bestow Honorary Doctor of Music degrees to Carole King, Willie Nelson and Annie Lennox at their commencement on May 11 at the Agganis Arena at Boston University.

March 20, 2013
Robert Plant. image by Haylee Cashmere, Noise11, photo
Robert Plant Gets His ‘Big Voice’ Back

Robert Plant has returned to his "big voice," after spending time concentrating on projects which have required him to sing more softly.

August 30, 2012