Alison Krauss and Union Station To Release First Album in 14 Years - Noise11.com

Alison Krauss and Union Station photo by Randee St. Nicholas

Alison Krauss and Union Station To Release First Album in 14 Years

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2025

in News

Alison Krauss and Union Station have reformed for their first album of new music in 14 years.

‘Arcadia’ was recorded in Nashville. Union Station features new member Russell Moore on co-lead vocals, guitar and mandolin. with Alison Krauss (fiddle, lead vocal), Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals) and Barry Bales (bass, vocals).

In a statement Alison said, “The stories of the past are told in this music. It’s that whole idea of ‘in the good old days when times were bad.’ There’s so much bravery and valor and loyalty and dreaming, of family and themes of human existence that were told in a certain way when our grandparents were alive.

“Someone asked me, ‘How do you sing these tragic tunes?’ I have to. It’s a calling. I feel privileged to be a messenger of somebody else’s story. And I want to hear what happened.”

The first taste of the upcoming album is ‘Looks Like The End of the Road’.

Arcadia will be released on 28 March 2025.

Arcadia Tracklist

Looks Like The End Of The Road (Jeremy Lister)
The Hangman (Viktor Krauss & Maurice Ogden)
The Wrong Way (Robert Lee Castleman & Dan Tyminski)
Granite Mills (Timothy Eriksen)
One Ray Of Shine (Sarah Siskind & Viktor Krauss)
Richmond On The James (Alison Krauss & G.T. Burgess)
North Side Gal (Jonathan David McPherson)
Forever (Robert Lee Castleman)
Snow (Bob Lucas)
There’s A Light Up Ahead (Jeremy Lister)

The last Alison Krauss and union Station album was ‘Paper Airplane’ in 2021. Alison has also recorded two album with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin. ‘Raising Sand’ was released in 2007 and ‘Raise the Roof’ in 2021.

