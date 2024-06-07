Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Release Cover of ‘When The Levee Breaks’ - Noise11.com

Led Zeppelin covered ‘When The Levee Breaks’ on the fourth untitled Zep album commonly Led Zeppelin IV and Zozo. It was an old blues song written by Memphis Minnie and released in 1929 by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy.

Now Robert Plant has revisited the song he recorded with Led Zeppelin in 1971 with Alison Krauss and that version is out now.

The Led Zeppelin version was a reinvention of the old blues song with Jimmy Page wrapping his original guitar work into the Zep version and John Bonham making it Zep with his powerful drumming dominating the sound.

The 1929 original bears little resemblance to what it became by Led Zeppelin.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have been performing the song since 2007. They also cover Led Zep’s The Battle of Evermore, Gallows Pole, and Rock and Roll in their shows.

Robert Plant and Alson Krauss: Can’t Let Go Tour 2024

Jun 07: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN*

Jun 08: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI*

Jun 11: Des Moines Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park, IA*

Jun 12: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL*

Jun 14: Toledo Toledo Zoo & Aquarium: Amphitheater, OH*

Jun 15: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA*

Jun 18: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA*

Jun 19: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA*

Jun 21: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA^

Jun 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC^

Jun 23: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC^

Jun 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater,VA^

Jun 28: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, NY^

Jun 29: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY^

Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ^

Jul 02: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA^

Jul 04: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic, NJ

Jul 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For the Arts, NY^

Jul 07: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA^

Aug 08: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT*

Aug 09: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT*

Aug 11: Edmonton Edmonton Folk Music Festival, AB

Aug 13: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC, Canada*

Aug 14: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC, Canada*

Aug 16: Seattle Venue TBD, WA*

Aug 17: Seattle Venue TBD, WA*

Aug 19: Eugene The Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR*

Aug 21: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 22: Stanford Frost Amphitheater, CA*

Aug 24: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 25: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA*

Aug 26: Flagstaff Pepsi Amphitheater, AZ*

Aug 28: Santa Fe The Santa Fe Opera, NM*

Aug 29: Santa Fe The Santa Fe Opera, NM*

Aug 31: Colorado Springs Sunset Amphitheater, CO*

Sep 01: Vail Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, CO*

